Nissan Magnite Price Hike Announced for 2026 — How Much More You’ll Pay and What’s Coming Next

Nissan is all set to start 2026 with a small but significant change for buyers in India. From January 1, prices in its range will increase by up to 3 percent. At the moment, Nissan only sells one car in the country, the Magnite, so the price increase will be fully applicable to this compact SUV.
The company hasn’t officially explained the reason for the hike. However, this move is coming at a time when a number of other carmakers in India have already announced similar increases. Rising input costs, increased logistics costs and currency fluctuations are widely believed to be the main causes of these decisions.
For the Nissan Magnite, the increase may not be drastic but noticeable. Earlier this year, the SUV got more affordable with revision of GST leading to price cuts of around Rs 52,000 to almost Rs 1 lakh, depending on the variant. Presently, Magnite comes at Rs 5.62 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh, ex showroom.
From January 2026 the prices are likely to go up by around Rs 17,000 to Rs 32,000. This means the new starting price could be around Rs 5.79 lakhs while the top variants could go up to around Rs 11.08 lakhs. If the hike is applied evenly, even the base variant buyers will have a little bump in their final on road cost.
While the short term news is of higher prices, Nissan is also planning for a much bigger shift in India. The brand has confirmed plans to release three new models by 2027, which will greatly expand its presence outside of the Magnite.
The first of these will be the Nissan Gravite, a compact MPV which should be hitting showrooms by March 2026. It will be based on the Renault Triber, but with a reworked exterior and different interior theme. Power is likely to come from the familiar 1.0 litre petrol engine with both manual and AMT gearbox options.
Once the Gravite hits the market, Nissan intends to launch a new mid size SUV known as Tekton. This model will enter one of the most competitive segments in India, taking on popular names like the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara. A seven seater SUV will follow in 2027 completing Nissan’s foray into four different segments.
In easy terms, buyers can be required to spend a little bit more for the Magnite in 2026. But at the same time, Nissan is clearly preparing for a much larger comeback, with more choices and a wider footprint in the Indian market.