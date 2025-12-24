Spinny Circle App Launched: Game-Changer for New Car Dealers’ Exchange Business in India

India’s top used car platform, Spinny has launched a new app named Spinny Circle. The app is designed to make the exchange process for new car dealers much simpler and faster. With Spinny Circle, dealers can now handle used cars in a more organised manner from inspection to sale and settlement.
Buying and selling of cars is often the case of exchange transaction, where customers trade their old car while buying a new one. This process is very important for the new car sales in India but sometimes it can be slow and complicated. Dealers face delays in pricing the old car, inspecting it or selling it quickly. Such delays may impact on cash flow and planning. Spinny Circle is targeted to solve these problems. It allows dealers to have a clear and structured path to handle exchange vehicles and allows them to know the price of the car faster and plan the sale better.
The app was launched at Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations Vyapar Gujarat forum. Many new car dealers attended the launch to learn how the app works and how it can help their business.
Spinny already handles more than 2 lakh car transactions in a year. The company has strong systems with regard to car supply, price, and quality. Now, with Spinny Circle, Spinny is taking its expertise to support new car dealers. The app is designed to provide consistency in results and less uncertainty when selling exchange cars.
Gurveen Bedi, Senior Vice President at Spinny added, “Over the years, Spinny has worked towards bringing more transparency, consistency and trust in India’s used car market.” With Spinny Circle, we are now helping the new car dealers to manage the exchange vehicles better. The app makes it easier to sell the older cars quickly and efficiently which helps dealers improve working capital as well as growth of car sales.”
Spinny is collaborating closely with FADA to try to reach out more dealers and enhance the overall exchange ecosystem in India. The idea is to make car trading smoother, predictable and completely transparent.
With Spinny Circle, new car dealers are now equipped with a reliable tool in dealing with the exchange vehicles without any stress. Faster sales, clear pricing, and more planning will help dealers to concentrate on selling more new cars. This app is a step towards a more organised and efficient market for cars in India.