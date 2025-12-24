Mahindra Vision S Spotted Testing in India: ‘Baby Scorpio’ Look, Panoramic Sunroof & ADAS Expected

Mahindra is all set to make an entry in the mid-size SUV space with something exciting. The Vision S, which was first spotted as a concept earlier this year, has been spotted testing on Indian roads. People are already calling it the ‘baby Scorpio’ as it looks like a smaller, more city-friendly version of the famous Scorpio, but with modern touches.
From spy images, the Vision S is a boxy and upright looking car, with a flat bonnet and Mahindra’s signature grille with stacked slats vertically. The round headlamps appear to have integrated LED DRLs like what we have seen on the Thar Roxx. The rear has a tailgate mounted spare wheel, vertically stacked rectangular tail lamps and a simple flat bumper. Large wheels, high-profile tires and pronounced wheel arches are a hint of high ground clearance and a suspension set-up made for city streets and rougher roads. A radar module on the lower end of the grille suggests that the SUV will come with modern ADAS features to boost safety.
Inside, the Vision S is likely to feel modern and spacious. Early spy shots reveal a large panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch screens, as well as a three-spoke dual-tone steering wheel.The cabin seems clean with a dual tone dashboard, soft touch and well placed buttons for convenience. The flat floor design should provide more legroom for all the rows, making long drives more comfortable. Top versions may include seat heating, dual-zone climate control and advanced drive modes.
Mahindra’s new NU IQ platform allows the Vision S to be offered with multiple powertrains. The first versions may come with Petrol and Diesel engines such as a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Down the road, a hybrid or electric version may be added to the lineup. The SUV is likely to receive advanced features such as hill descent control, traction control, differential lock and modern suspension system with a 5-link rear independent system for smooth rides.
The Vision S is shaping up to be a strong rival to the Tata Sierra. It is a combination of rugged SUV looks, lifestyle-friendly features, modern cabin and tons of space. Mahindra is looking to deliver a practical and exciting driving vehicle. Families, travellers and city drivers seeking a premium level capable SUV will likely find the Vision S very appealing once launched.
In short, Mahindra’s Vision S appears poised to deliver a combination of style, comfort and off-road capability. With a high ground clearance, smart features, and an array of powertrain choices, it promises to be one of the most interesting mid-size SUVs to hit India once it gets here.