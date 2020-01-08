Nissan India Introduces Doorstep Test Drive Service For Kicks SUV

Nissan India has launched an “Anywhere, Anytime” test drive service for the Kicks SUV. The new initiative enables customers to schedule their test drive online as per their convenient time and location. This service will initially be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, for customers looking to purchase the Nissan Kicks.

For this initiative, Nissan has partnered with ORIX – a global player in leasing and transportation solutions. Together, the duo will offer end-to-end support to enhance the overall customer journey – from test driving a vehicle without visiting the showroom to sales and after-sales experience. An individual can schedule a test drive of the Nissan Kicks from the comfort of their home or office by logging on to the official Nissan India website. The customer just has to share the preferred time and venue to schedule the test drive. The test drive can be scheduled between 9 am to 7 pm, on of any of the seven days of the week.

The Nissan Kicks is available in two variants which are powered by petrol engines – XL at INR 9.55 lakh and the XV at INR 10.95 lakh. The Kicks’ new entry-level XE diesel variant now makes it four trim levels to pick from – XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, ranging from INR 9.89 lakh to INR 13.69 lakh. Top-spec trim levels offer features likes a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, leather upholstery, a slick touchscreen AVN system and lots more. Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said, “Nissan is committed to offering innovative and exceptional sales and after-sales services to its customers. This is yet another unique step from Nissan to make car buying more convenient by giving them the first experience of Nissan Kicks at their doorstep.”

Speaking on the tie-up, Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, the largest B2B car rental company in India stated that “The Test Drive Experience or TDx is another step which ORIX is proud to take with its partners in the mobility landscape in India and it comes with plethora of technological innovations and solutions. These solutions will help customers experience the brand new Nissan Kicks in a unique and amazing way, directly from the convenience of their homes.”