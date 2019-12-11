Trending:
Nissan India Announces A 5% Price Hike From January 2020

Today, the Japanese carmaker, Nissan, announced a price hike of up to 5% across all its models. These revised prices will be applicable to all Nissan and Datsun models from January 2020. Recently, Nissan India also announced the ‘Red Weekends’ consumer promotion programme which includes a bunch of offers on Nissan and Datsun models. Currently, Nissan India’s lineup includes a total of 9 models (including the Datsun range). Some of the most important models are: Kicks, Terrano, Sunny, etc. Let’s have a look at the current and expected prices of all Nissan models:

nissan range

Nissan Kicks

Currently, the prices for the Nissan Kicks start from INR 9,55,000 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from about INR 10,00,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Nissan Kicks front right quarter

Nissan Micra Active

Currently, the prices for the Nissan start from INR 5,25,021 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 5,50,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

nissan micra activw

Nissan Micra

Currently, the prices for the Nissan start from INR 6,62,880 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 6,90,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

nissan micra

Nissan Terrano

Currently, the prices for the Nissan start from INR 9,99,900 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 10,50,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Nissan Terrano to Jalori Pass 037

Nissan Sunny

Currently, the prices for the Nissan start from INR 7,07,025 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 7,40,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Nissan Sunny

Nissan GT-R

Currently, the prices for the Nissan start from INR 2.12 Crore (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 2.23 Crore (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Nissan GT R Black Edition (1)

Datsun Redi-GO

Currently, the prices for the Datsun start from INR 2,79,650 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 2,95,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

new 2018 Datsun redi GO AMT red (1 (3)

Datsun GO

Currently, the prices for the Datsun start from INR 3,74,990 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 3,95,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Datsun GO CVT

Datsun GO+

Currently, the prices for the Datsun start from INR 4,12,292 (ex-showroom, India) and are expected to start from INR 4,32,000 (ex-showroom, India) from January next year.

Datsun GO+ CVT

Also Read: Nissan India’s ‘Red Weekends’ Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 1.15 Lakh On The Kicks

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “Nissan is committed to offering innovative and exciting products under the Nissan and Datsun brand with the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020.”

