Ather Energy Teases Its New Electric Scooter – 450X

Without revealing too many details, Ather Energy has teased a new electric scooter, to be called the 450X. The Bangalore-based manufacturer is calling it a “Super Scooter”, which will be built to have better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence than ever. The Ather 450X will be available across India and pre-orders for the limited edition will begin shortly.

This new electric scooter is said to feature major upgrades on the Ather 450, along with a few new features the company says will be unique. Operating in Chennai and Bangalore for now, the company recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new 400,000 sq ft factory. As a part of its expansion plan, the company is planning to take Ather Space, its flagship experience centre format, across key cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, amongst other Tier-1 cities. To fast track this expansion, Ather is inviting dealer partners to set up these experience centres across these cities.

The automaker will design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners, with a focus on its holistic experience-led model. These experience centres will allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather’s product portfolio. The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru (Indiranagar) & Chennai (Wallace Garden Street).

Since 2018, Ather has used over 5.5 million km of on-road ride data to improvise the Ather 450 while adding new ride modes, new features and more via 6 OTA upgrades. The Ather 450 is powered by a system with an output of 5.4 kW and 20.5 Nm. Features offered on this scooter include GPS, disc brakes, an inertial measurement unit (IMU), cloud connectivity and much more. The company’s entry-level model, the Ather 340 has been discontinued due to low demand since the 450 accounted for 99% of the sales. Although no longer on sale, Ather will continue to offer service and support for the customers who have already purchased the 340. We’ll be back with more updates and details about the 450X. In the meanwhile, stay tuned.