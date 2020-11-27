Nissan India Expands With 50 New Sales And Service Touch Points

Before the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite next month, Nissan India is trying to further strengthen its customer-centric services with highly-trained channel partners. It is facilitated by an end-to-end digital ecosystem, and a virtual showroom with a vehicle configurator which together provide a seamless exterior and interior experience of all grades, powertrain and feature combinations including “tech pack”.

More details

The company is also focusing on establishing an End-to-end E-commerce from booking to delivery including the finance process, and also a first-in-industry virtual test-drive feature that allows the customer to take a test drive from home on their personal device. This is a unique interactive experience where the customer gets a first-hand experience of being on a test drive of the all-new Nissan Magnite on road with a virtual sales consultant.

Official statement

Furthermore, Nissan India is enhancing its customer connectivity with 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country. This is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritize and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth. “Nissan India’s focus is on improving customer connectivity by providing a seamless journey through these company-owned platforms. We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to strengthen Nissan’s commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

In the past few months, Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. Nissan India has also promised that it will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in 100+ upcountry locations. Nissan customers may book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect, supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

Post-pandemic, keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan’s ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ follows firm standard operating procedures to provide customers with the car service without them, having to leave their homes. Nissan India also offers ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigate the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers.

“With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.