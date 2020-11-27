TVS Launches Augmented Reality App A.R.I.V.E For Customers

TVS Motor Company has launched its innovative mobile application TVS A.R.I.V.E, aimed at transforming customer experience of exploring two-wheelers. The Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) app allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, from the convenience of the homes. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app will make its foray with a module on the company’s flagship models, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, catering to its tech-savvy customers.

This will be followed by the inclusion of the entire range of TVS products. The app will offer an independent module for every product, which can be downloaded by users as per their preference and interest.

Each module is further divided into three different modes, namely, Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR based) and the 3D mode (for non-AR compatible devices). Each of these modes offers multiple hotspots that highlight the critical features through an X-ray vision of the vehicle, supported by a detailed description, videos, animations, and more. The app also provides the Sell Through Process option for last-mile connectivity. Through this, users can schedule a test ride, locate the nearest dealer, or book their vehicle online.

Place to explore mode

The three available modes on the app perform specific functions to ensure an all-inclusive experience to the users. The Place to explore mode creates an augmented experience of the real vehicle, by positioning the virtual 3D model of it in the AR world. The virtual vehicle can be placed on any horizontal flat surface, allowing the user to have a 360-degree view by moving around it, or by performing swipe gestures to rotate it on the screen. Users can zoom in and out the model or move the camera closer to the surface for a more precise and in-depth view.

Scan a real bike mode

The Scan a real bike mode, on the other hand, is a combination of real objects, and AR. Users can scan a real vehicle by holding the device in front of it. Once detected, different features of the vehicle will automatically get highlighted by the pulsating hotspots on it. By tapping on them, users will get the x-ray vision of the functionality, and detailed explanation through audio-visual and textual format.

3D Mode

The 3D mode will be available for both AR & Non-AR supported devices. Non-AR supporting devices will have only the 3D mode functionality where users will be able to rotate the vehicle 360-degree along with zoom in and out functionality, to have a better visual experience. To highlight the key features of the motorcycle, users can click on the pulsating hotspot enable icon, which will activate the key features on it, and provide audio-visual, and textual information. This option will also offer a suitable background for an enhanced experience. Here, the user can experience an aerial view of the vehicle using the camera option.

Official statement

Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements across our products, and services. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app is an extension to that philosophy, as our customers now get an opportunity to explore our products at the convenience of their homes through the AR technology. We introduce the app with the TVS Apache RR 310 & TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the flagship models from our stable. This app will bridge the gap between a customer’s consideration and the decision of testing or purchase, by using augmented reality to give a 360-degree experience of the product using audio-visual and textual formats. We are sure that our potential and existing customers will find great value in this new service.”

The app is now available on Google Playstore and Apple App store for iOS customers.