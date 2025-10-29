Nissan Celebrates Diwali in Noida with Record Delivery of 51 Magnite SUVs in a Single Day

A Festive Celebration
Nissan Motor India, together with its dealer partner Brite Nissan, celebrated the festive season in style in Noida. In one day, the company handed over 51 new Nissan Magnite SUVs to happy customers. The event showed Nissan’s growing reach in India and its focus on keeping customers happy during the festive time.
A Day to Remember for Customers
The celebration took place at the Brite Nissan showroom in Noida. The dealership was decorated with festive lights and colours, creating a warm and joyful setting. Customers and their families were welcomed with smiles as they received their new cars. Each handover became a special Diwali moment, filled with excitement and celebration
Leadership View
Speaking about the achievement, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said
“The Diwali festive season is a time of celebration, joy & togetherness for families across India, celebrating new and auspicious beginings. It brings us immense joy to have shared this special occasion with our customers in Noida through this celebratory milestone with our valued partner Brite Nissan. Such achievements reflect the strong trust that customers have in the Nissan brand and the New Nissan Magnite as well as the outstanding commitment of our dealer partners in delivering exceptional customer experiences. The Magnite continues to represent Nissan’s core values of innovation, quality, and reliability, offering outstanding value and peace of mind to Indian car buyers and we would like to thank all the customers in India who took one to their homes during the entire festive season.”
Brite Nissan’s Strong Role
The event also reflected Brite Nissan’s leadership in the Delhi-NCR region. The dealership continues to build customer confidence through great service, quick deliveries, and smooth buying experiences. It plays a key part in Nissan’s effort to strengthen its network and reach more customers in northern India.
More Festive Milestones
Earlier this month, Nissan India also celebrated Dussehra in Surat with its partner Pramukh Nissan, delivering 50 Magnite SUVs in a single day. These celebrations show Nissan’s consistent effort to make festivals more joyful for its customers across the country.
About the New Nissan Magnite
- Comes with 6 airbags as standard across all variants.
- Earned a 5-star GNCAP safety rating for overall passenger protection, including a perfect score in Adult Occupant Protection and a 3-star rating in Child Occupant Protection.
- Offers a 10-year extended warranty for long-term peace of mind.
- The Magnite KURO Edition brings a bold black theme and unique design touches.
- A new Metallic Grey colour is now also available on select variants, offering more choice for customers.
- Comes with over 20 first and best-in-segment features and more than 55 safety features.
- Available in over 65 countries, making it a global success story.
With its bold design, advanced safety, and strong value, the Nissan Magnite continues to be one of India’s most loved compact SUVs — and this festive delivery event proves that customer trust in the brand is stronger than ever