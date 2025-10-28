Hero Vida Ubex Electric Motorcycle to Debut at EICMA 2025 — A Game Changer Ahead?

Hero MotoCorp’s EV brand, Vida, is all set to unveil a new electric motorcycle concept by the Ubex at EICMA 2025 in early November. The Ubex could be Hero’s first all-electric bike for India, showing the company’s move beyond scooters into the electric motorcycle space. It reflects Hero’s plan to blend its strong two-wheeler heritage with the latest EV technology for a new generation of riders
What We Know So Far
- The Vida Ubex will be a road-focused, street-naked motorcycle.
- It features USD front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes on both ends, and alloy wheels.
- The teaser silhouette shows a mid-mounted motor and a battery unit placed where a traditional engine usually sits.
Expected Details
Hero hasn’t revealed powertrain specs yet. However, the company has been working with Zero Motorcycles to develop new electric models in the 350cc and above equivalent segment, set for 2026–27. The Ubex could be an early preview of that lineup.
Interestingly, the name “Ubex” might be derived from “Urbex” — short for urban exploration — suggesting a design meant for city riding with sporty dynamics.
Competition on the Horizon
The electric motorcycle space is heating up fast.
- Royal Enfield is readying the Flying Flea C6, expected by early 2026.
- Ather Energy, partly owned by Hero MotoCorp, is also developing a new Zenith platform for performance e-bikes.
The Vida Ubex could fall in the same category, blending urban practicality with modern EV tech.
More details and images will be revealed when the concept breaks cover at EICMA 2025 next week
Conclusion
The Vida Ubex shows Hero’s next move in the EV world. It mixes sharp design with city-friendly use and hints at what’s coming in the future. The full reveal at EICMA 2025 will give us a clearer look at Hero’s electric future — and maybe, India’s next big EV motorcycle.