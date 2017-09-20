Nissan Celebrates 150 Million Vehicles Production Milestone

Nissan Motor Company has reached a new milestone with 150 million vehicles produced globally. It took 73 years for Nissan to produce its first 100 million vehicles after the company was founded in 1933, and another 11 years to build the last 50 million.

Nissan sees this achievement as the result of 84 years of continued support from all of its stakeholders worldwide, including employees, dealers, suppliers and local communities, as well as the numerous customers who have chosen cars produced by Nissan.

When Nissan reached the 100 million vehicle milestone in 2006, 76.5% of the total vehicles had been produced in Japan. Localization of production accelerated in the past 11 years, during which 76.5% of the 50 million Nissan vehicles were made outside Japan – with 13% made in Europe.

In Europe Nissan has been manufacturing in Spain and in the UK for more than 30 years, and established its plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, more than 10 years ago. Total production for the UK is now over 9 million vehicles, and the combined total for all three countries sites has now surpassed 13 million vehicles. The 150 million production milestone has been reached as Nissan prepares to launch the new Leaf in Europe, where trial production is already under way at the company’s UK plant.