Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Top 6 Features

Today, the much-awaited Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS was finally launched, with prices starting from INR 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The third-generation model of this compact hatchback will now feature a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, while the diesel continues to be a BS-IV unit. The car will also be offered in 6 different colours and two dual-tone options. Here is a list of all the top features in the new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS:

Projector headlamps and Boomerang LED DRLs

The new Grand i10 NIOS now gets a wide grille along with a pair of Boomerang shaped LED DRLs, thanks to the new updated design. On the other hand, the headlamps and fog lamps are now fitted with projectors, for better visibility and sharp looks.

Exterior Styling

The top variants of the car will now also be available in 2 sporty dual-tone colour options: Aqua Teal Dual Tone and Polar White Dual Tone. Apart from that, the car now also gets 15-inch diamond-cut wheels and a shark fin antenna.

New 20.25 cm infotainment screen

At the centre of the dual-tone dashboard now sits a 20.25 cm, touch-enabled infotainment screen, with voice recognition. Apart from being the largest screen in the segment, Hyundai will also offer it with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New interior features

The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is now also equipped with segment-first features like wireless charging and a premium Arkamys sound system that give the compact hatchback a premium feel. The car now also gets an eco-coating for the air-conditioning system and a new 13.46 cm digital (MID) Multi-Information Display.

Improved safety

Hyundai has now used high strength steel in the construction of the new i10 NIOS. Apart from that, the other new active safety features in the new Grand i10 NIOS also include speed-sensing door locks and impact sensing auto door unlock. The car now also meets future pedestrian safety norms, as it gets a lower stiffener applied to the front crash beam. The inclusion of an emergency stop signal has also improved the safety of this vehicle by quite a margin.

New 5-speed AMT gearbox with a new BS-VI petrol engine

The new Grand i10 NIOS now gets a BS-VI petrol motor and an old BS-IV diesel engine. Both these engine options are paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes, however, the Magna and Sportz variants with petrol engines and the Sportz variant of the diesel motor can now also be bought with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.