Rudratej Singh Is The New President And CEO Of BMW India Group

Mr Rudratej Singh, or Rudy as he is called affectionately, has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the BMW India group. He shall take his place in the new office from the 1st of August, where he will be handling all three brands under the BMW India group – BMW, Mini and Motorrad. One of the largest premium car manufacturers in India, BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

Mr Rudratej Singh was earlier working with Royal Enfield and brings over 25 years of experience with him. Having held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry, he has worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Mr Singh graduated from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He replaces Mr Vikram Pawah, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. With Pawah taking the new job in August 2018, the void in the company was filled by Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India.

Mr Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr Rudratej Singh as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India. As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment. Having worked across diverse industry segments, Mr Singh has a deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group’s operations in India.”

In other news, the German brand has recently launched the brand new, 4th generation X5 SUV in the Indian market. The car comes with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Prices of the car range from INR 72,90,000 to INR 82,40,000, ex-showroom, India. To know more about this SUV, do watch our walk around video of the same is linked below.