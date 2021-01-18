Next-gen Volkswagen Polo In The Works; Is It Coming To India?

Volkswagen Polo, need we say more? One of the most iconic product from an equally iconic German manufacturer, the Polo has been around for a very long time now. Globally, the current-gen Polo was launched in 2017 and an update is now in works. In India, well you have missed nothing if you have been under a rock for 10 years. Now though, it seems that VW might bring the updated Polo to India.

More details

It seems as of now, according to some reports that VW might finally upgrade the Polo and underpin it by an all-new successor based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.

The MQB A0 IN is a very important component in VW’s 2.0 strategy and it will be underpinning a slew of new VW products slated to be launched in India this year. Globally, the VW Polo is expected to be powered by their eTSI ( Turbo Stratified Injection ) engines and is probably expected to feature a mild hybrid setup. The eTSI lineup currently includes a 1.0L, 3 cyl engine which puts out 110PS of peak power and 200Nm of peak torque and a 1.5L, 4 cyl engine that puts out 131PS and 200Nm or 150PS and 250Nm of peak power and torque outputs depending on the state of tune you opt for. The mild-hybrid system comprises of a 48V Li-ion battery which has a belt-driven starter-alternator.

It is expected that the Polo will offer a 1.0L TSI motor with 75BHP as an entry point, with higher trims expected to feature eTSIs. In India, the Polo is powered by a 1.0L NA MPI engine which puts out 75BHP and 95Nm of peak outputs with a 5-speed MT. It also gets a 1.0L TSI turbo petrol engine with 110PS and 175Nm of peak outputs with 6-speed MT or a 6-Speed AT. The India-spec model will feature some upgrades to the exterior and interiors with major mechanicals being the same. The India-spec model also might or might not feature a mild-hybrid setup as the global variant.

VW hadn’t updated Polo in India citing costs and now finally after a decade, it seems we will be witnessing a new Polo. VW will be also be unveiling 4 new products in India this year, with the 4th being a mystery SUV.