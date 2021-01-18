So This Is How The Production-spec Version Of The CFMoto MT800 Will Look Like!

Chinese manufacturers are making a mark in the global motorcycling scenario with Benelli and CFMoto leading the charge. Both the brands enjoy significant popularity in other markets as well, owing to their business ties with renowned brands like KTM and MV Agusta. CFMoto and KTM enjoy a rather happy relationship where the former retails the latter’s motorcycles in China and enjoys shared technology in return. CFMoto has been busy in coming up with an ADV-tourer based on the KTM 790 Adventure and the same has now shown its face officially.

Given the fact that ADV-tourers are all the rage nowadays, the CFMoto 800MT will serve as the perfect addition in the brand’s portfolio.

Looks

The ADV-tourer takes the sleek route which appears to be the new norm given how the current iterations of the Honda Africa Twin and the Triumph Tiger 900 look. The middleweight ADV-tourers have become a lot more accessible than before and are luring in even new riders. The CFMoto 800MT too, appears to be targeted at the same audience who don’t want an intimidating motorcycle. It does look capable though with its high ground clearance, long suspension travel, tall handlebars; low seat and adequate wind protection and dual-purpose tyres. The headlamp assembly appears to be inspired by that found on the Tiger 900.

Powertrain

Talking about the powertrain, the bike’s engine looks identical to the KTM 790 Adventure’s powerplant. It even has the KTM branding on the engine case. In the Austrian ADV, the 799cc parallel-twin motor churns out 95.1PS and 88Nm. Like the KTM ADV, this one too is likely to get a 6-speed transmission with bidirectional quickshifter as standard. Talking about other cycle parts, the CFMoto 800MT packs an inverted front fork, rear monoshock, twin front discs with radial callipers and a rear disc with sliding calliper. We can also expect CFMoto to throw in a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to spice things up even further.

Official specs and details aren’t out yet and we will still have to wait a little more to know more about this latest ADV on the block. CFMoto has been working on it for a very long time now and that goes on to show the 800MT or the MT800 is going to be a very important product in the company’s lineup.