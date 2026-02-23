Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spotted Testing for the First Time – Big Design and Feature Upgrades Coming

Big SUVs have a way of holding attention in India and the Toyota Fortuner has always been one of those names, people talk about, debate and aspire to own. With shifting buyer expectations and new rivals entering the arena, Toyota now seems ready to take the Fortuner to the next chapter.
Recent spy images from Thailand show the next-generation Toyota Fortuner in testing for the first time. The test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, but the fact that it is already on public roads suggests development is now at an advanced stage. Since the Fortuner and Hilux share their roots, this sighting was expected after the ninth generation Hilux made its global debut in late 2025.
Under the body, the new Fortuner is likely to sit on the updated IMV ladder frame platform. This revised architecture promises improved safety, ride comfort and general refinement. Suspension changes are also expected which could change both highway stability and city driving comfort for the better.
From what can be seen, the new Fortuner appears to be broader and more upright than the existing model. The rear design is more square with a wider stance and redesigned tail lamps. The bumper also has a new look, suggesting a more hard and planted road presence. Up front, the SUV is expected to borrow styling cues from the latest Hilux, which features slimmer headlamps, a stronger grille design and more aggressive face. Despite these changes, it is believed that the Fortuner will keep its familiar boxy silhouette.
Inside, a major upgrade is on the cards. The next Fortuner is expected to finally deal with complaints of missing features. A larger digital driver display, a big touchscreen infotainment system, improved connected car technology, over the air updates and advanced driver assistance features are all expected. Electric power steering is likely as well, which should make daily driving easier.
For India, Toyota is likely to stick to the tried and tested 2.8 litre diesel engine and the 2.7 litre petrol unit. Manual and automatic options should be retained, with four wheel drive offered on selected diesel variants. A mild hybrid diesel may be introduced later on based on demand and regulations.
The global debut is estimated by mid 2026 with an India launch by the end of the year. Given the Fortuner’s strong fan base the expectations are high and this update could be one of the most important upgrades in the history of the SUV.