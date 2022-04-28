Next-Gen Range Rover Sport Set To Make Its Global Debut Soon

The Range Rover range has always been a successful SUV lineup for Land Rover. Land Rover recently launched the next-gen Range Rover in India which features a host of new changes. With the new Range Rover out of the way, Land Rover will now reveal the next-gen Range Rover Sport soon. Like the new Range Rover, it will feature a host of changes in terms of design, features, and powertrain. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

Next-Gen Range Rover Sport: What To expect

In terms of design, we expect the new Range Rover Sport to have an evolutionary design over its predecessor. The new Range Rover featured a similar design theme and we expect the Sport to be no different. The teaser shows a set of sleeker LED headlights and new front fenders. We expect the wheel sizes to go above the 20-inch mark. The interiors will receive an overhaul in terms of design and equipment. Like the new Range Rover, we expect it to come with a 13.7-inch curved floating touchscreen.

The steering wheel will be an all-new unit as well with touch-sensitive controls. The powertrain of the performance-oriented Range Rover Sport SVR will be derived from BMW. The 4.4L V8 twin-turbocharged engine is found in BMW M-cars and it will surely give it the performance needed to go up against other performance SUVs. It produces 530PS of power and 750Nm of torque in the new Range Rover. We expect it to share its other powertrains with the new Range Rover. These include a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbo petrol that puts out 400PS of power and 550Nm of torque. The diesel engine will be a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel unit that puts out 350PS of power and 700Nm of torque. Both of these engines are coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The Range Rover Sport is also known for its achievement over a series of challenges. These certain series of challenges include a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula, and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018. The Range Rover Sport goes up against the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Porsche Cayenne, and Audi Q8.