Suzuki Swift Sport Spotted In India: What’s Cooking?

The Maruti Swift proved that one doesn’t need to shell out big bucks to enjoy driving. The hatchback has been praised by enthusiasts globally due to its fun-to-drive nature. In fact, Suzuki also sells the Swift Sport abroad which turns things up a notch for enthusiasts. Now, the Swift Sport has been spotted in India. However, this seems more like a private import or a transit to another country. Maruti doesn’t seem to have any plans for the sporty hatch considering that it already has its plate full with a slew of launches lined up this year.

Suzuki Swift Sport: What is it?

The third-generation Swift Sport features a lower, wider stance, more aggressive styling, and a torque-to-weight ratio that propels the Swift Sport into genuine hot hatch territory. The Kerb weight is down by 80kg to only 970kg while the maximum torque is up by 70Nm to 230Nm. The new Swift Sport rests on the “HEARTECT” platform, a new-generation Suzuki platform that delivers enhanced fundamental vehicle performance through lightweight and high rigidity.

The hot hatch features an exclusive front grille and bumper, an aerodynamic front-lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and roof-end spoiler. The 17-inch polished alloy wheels and dual exhausts complete the picture. On the inside, accent panels, color-contrast gauges, and precision dials are designed to provide visual impact, while semi-bucket seats and high-quality textures keep the driver firmly in control of the fun. Talking about what’s under the hood, the Swift Sport derives power from a 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine which is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

This engine is good enough to put down 129 bhp with the provision of an extra 13 horses from a small starter motor and generator obtaining power from a lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to its front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox while it can clock a top speed of 210 km/h. The next-gen Suzuki Swift is already under development and the Swift Sport will be phased out as well with the current iteration. We expect the next-gen Swift Sport to get a bump in terms of power and other mechanical aspects.

