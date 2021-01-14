2021 Honda CBR150R Launched in Indonesia; Turns Even More Desirable Than Before

The Honda CBR150R received an update in Thailand, around a month ago but that update was mainly cosmetic and only encompassed new colour schemes. But now, Honda has rolled out a thoroughly updated CBR150R in Indonesia. The updates are colossal, to say the least, and it is pretty much evident that the 2021 CBR150R now looks like a derivative of its quarter-litre sibling, the ultra-popular CBR250RR. We are a major fan of the CBR250RR’s sharp styling and the same design elements can now also be found on the 2021 CBR150R.

The updates aren’t only related to the visual aspect of it, as it has gained some premium mechanical bits as well.

Coming back to the looks department first, like we mentioned earlier, the sharp styling of the CBR250RR has found many takers around the world. The 2021 CBR150R also benefits from it and is now equipped with twin-beam LED headlight setup, a sharper fairing and a neater section that mimic its bigger quarter-litre sibling.The updated model which was unveiled in Thailand missed out on USD forks and that was something which didn’t go down too well with Honda fanboys. However, the Japanese bikemaker has now made sure that it has upped the game as it has bestowed the CBR150R with the revered Showa SFF-BP separate function big-piston fork, similar to what’s offered on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. With the yearly update, the bike has also gained a new slipper clutch which apart from reducing rear-wheel hopping, is also claimed to trim down lever effort by 15%.

Also seen is a new smart and well-laid out fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. Apart from the regular informatics, this unit also displays fuel consumption data and a gear position indicator.

Talking about the engine specs, the performance figures have been retained from the older CBR150R and it continues to get powered by the familiar 149 cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single-cylinder engine which churns out 17.3PS of power and 14.4Nm of peak torque.

It is offered in two trims – ABS and non-ABS in Indonesia and has been priced at around 40 million rupiah (translates into ₹2.10 lakh). While Honda used to offer the CBR150R here back in the day, we don’t think that the current-gen CBR150R would do well in our market today, given its premium pricing and modest performance.