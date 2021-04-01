Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio To Arrive Before The 2021 XUV500

If there’s one homegrown carmaker renowned for its butch and bulky SUVs, it has to be Mahindra & Mahindra. One good look at the manufacturer’s portfolio and you would know that it is serious about flooding our streets with SUVs. The company is looking forward to drop two bombshells this year- the next-gen Scorpio and the 2021 XUV500. Both SUVs are some of the most popular Sport Utility Vehicles available in the country today.

More details

Spy shots of both the SUVs have been doing rounds on the Internet for as long as we can imagine and now, it is being reported that the new-gen Scorpio will arrive in the market before the new-gen XUV500. Until now, the reverse was being speculated.

Launch timeline

Although there isn’t any official announcement regarding the launch timeline from the manufacturer’s end but we can expect the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio to launch in June 2021, followed by the next-gen XUV500 in September 2021.

2021 Mahindra Scorpio: What to expect?

In 2021, Scorpio will receive a generational update, and again everything will be new, right from the design, platform, interiors and even the name. From the test mules which have made their appearance time and again, it is clear that the Scorpio will be longer and wider meaning there will be more room inside. The inside will be a completely new story too.

Most interior bits will be borrowed from the Marazzo, Thar and XUV 300 which should make for a great cabin. It will be underpinned by an all-new platform, that underpins the Thar as well. Under the hood, it will get a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine which should make more than 150HP and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine which should deliver around 160HP of peak power. It will be mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic unit.

2021 Mahindra XUV500: What to expect?

The XUV500, since its inception, has always had an attractive front fascia and it seems like the company is hell-bent at retaining that aspect. Apart from a revised front fascia, it will also get new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

Previous spy shots revealed the dual-screen layout of the dashboard. The dashboard layout seems to be inspired from Mercedes. The spy shots revealed that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment/access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well.