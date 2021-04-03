Aprilia India Commences Bookings For The SXR 125 Maxi-Scooter

It hasn’t been long since we received the Aprilia SXR 160, otherwise known as the brand’s flagship scooter in India. It might come out as a premium offering as compared to its rivals but first up, it’s an Aprilia and there are certain factors which work towards justifying its premium price tag. And now, Piaggio India has announced that it has opened pre-bookings for the new Aprilia SXR 125.

More details

The reservation amount for the smaller version of the SXR 160 has been kept at ₹5,000 which can be paid online at the company site or at any of the authorised Piaggio dealerships in the country.

Specs and features

As the moniker suggests, the SXR 125 will be based on the SXR 160’s platform and follows the same design philosophy. The SXR 160 is a true-blue maxi scooter and the SXR 125 will be no different. The big apron up front houses RS 660 inspired headlamps as well as integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. Just like the SXR 160 is built around the same engine found on the SR 160, the SXR 125 is going to borrow its powertrain from the SR 125. The 125 cc single-cylinder three-value fuel-injected engine puts down a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.Some of the key feature highlights of the model include its wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics. The Aprilia SXR 125 will be presented in a total of four paint schemes namely Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy, has received great appreciation from Indian market and to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125.”

Rivalry

The Aprilia SXR 125 is going to be a more relevant rival to the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 as compared to the SXR 160. We still expect the Aprilia SXR 125 to command a premium over the Burgman Street.