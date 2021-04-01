Simple Energy Commences Testing Of The Mark 2 E-Scooter On Track

Simple Energy has released the testing images of the flagship e-scooter. Seen testing on the tracks, this Bangalore-based company has shifted its complete focus on developing a world-class product as the industry has seen a large amount of investment coming in for the race to sustainable evolution. It is yet another Bangalore based-Electric Vehicle startup. Simple Energy has announced that it will be launching its new flagship scooter, cometh May 2021. According to the reports, it might be launched as the Simple Energy Mark-2.

More details

The company has also finalized its first phase of the factory in Whitefield. The factory will have a production capacity of 50,000 units to start with after which Simple Energy will boast a state-of-the-art facility that will also produce the upcoming product in the pipeline.

Specs

The Mark-2 is powered by a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed top speed of 103 Kph and a 0-50 kph sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Earlier, Simple Energy had tested out their prototype and received an ARAI certified range of 230 Km on a single charge. It may be noted that the 230+km range was achieved in Eco mode. Simple Energy offers Eco, Normal and Sports modes.

If you take a look at the current crop of electric scooters, this prototype still is leagues ahead. Scooters like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube don’t even come close. Other features include an IP67-rated touchscreen display along with connected technology. Simple Energy also states that the electric scooter will be localized between 80 and 90 per cent for manufacturing. It will have a Charging time of around 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station. It will be launched around the INR 1.10 lakhs mark ( ex-showroom ).

Official statements

Speaking on the vehicle testing day, “Mr.Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said: “We believe the product should be the key for people to transit from a normal scooter to EV than building large factories that is something which will follow. Customers need a product that is revolutionary in all sense and at the same time value for money which is our priority.”

Also speaking on the name of the product, Mr.Suhas Rajkumar also said, ”The name Mark 2 came subsequently after the prototype was called Mark 1. The final name of the product shall be different.”