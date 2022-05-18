Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio To Aim For A 5-Star Crash Safety Rating?

Mahindra is currently busy dishing out teasers for the highly-awaited next-gen Scorpio. The ‘Big Daddy Of SUVs’ is set to be revealed soon and Mahindra has been smart enough to reveal a new detail about the SUV every day. Recently, Mahindra released a teaser that stated ‘The Mahindra SUV makes even the crash dummy feel safe’. This indicates that Mahindra is aiming for a 5-star crash safety rating which is similar to what we saw in the Mahindra XUV700 last year. Let’s take a look at what else we can expect from the new Scorpio.

Design

The front gets an upright and imposing face. The headlamps get dual LED projector units and the grille gets 6 chrome slats. Though the leak shows the Scorpio with the Mahindra logo, the new Scorpio will come with Mahindra’s SUV logo which made its debut in the XUV700. The lower half of the bumper gets a silver skid plate and the fog lamps are surrounded by C-shaped LED DRLs. The side gets a healthy dose of black cladding and strong character lines along the length of the SUV.

The window line gets a chrome strip and it features a kink midway which is reminiscent of the XUV500. The diamond-cut alloy wheels look like they are 17-inches in size and it seems to get rear disc brakes as well. The rear will immediately remind you of Volvo SUVs thanks to the vertical LED taillamps. In typical Scorpio fashion, the tailgate will open sideways. The lower half of the bumper gets extensive black cladding as well as some chrome detailing. The reversing lights have been placed lower down in the bumper.

Interior

The interior sports a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The center console houses touchscreen infotainment which gets physical controls and knobs below. Additionally, it gets a swivel wheel which to control the screen which is similar to the XUV700. The screen is flanked by two vertical A/C vents. The lower half of the dashboard has been pretty much lifted off the XUV700. Other bits like the steering wheels and gear knob are also carried over from the XUV700. The second row gets A/C vents in the middle and a USB charging port below. The new Scorpio will ditch the side-facing seats and will get front-facing seats. The boot space is negligible just like we’ve seen in other 7-seat SUVs. The next-gen Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar and the XUV700.

Powertrain

The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter Mstallion unit which is shared with the Thar and the XUV700. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-liter Mhawk unit. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic transmission. The next-gen Scorpio will get an option of AWD as well.