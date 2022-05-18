Land Rover Defender 130 To Make Its Global Debut On 31st May

Land Rover will be revealing the Defender 130 on 31st May. The Defender 130 will join the Defender 110 and the smaller Defender 90 in the lineup. The Defender 130 will measure 5.1m long and will come in an 8-seat configuration. The Defender 130 will also be offered as a commercial vehicle in some markets. The rest of the features and specifications are expected to be similar to the 90 and 110 variants.

What else can we expect?

When it comes to appearance, the Defender 130 will look a lot similar to the other two variants and it will certainly work for it because the Defender in its current avatar, looks rather purpose-built. For the uninitiated, the Defender 110 can be had with a third row as well but as typical three-row SUVs go, the third row of the Defender 110 is best suited for children only. Or for the relatives, you religiously hate and want them to soil their pants while you go thrashing the Defender around the trails. The spy shots reveal that the Defender 130 is going to be evidently longer than the 110 so we can expect the third row to at least accommodate two adults for medium and short distances.

It is being reported that despite the increase in dimensions, the Defender 130 will sit on the same 119-inch wheelbase as the 110. We can expect Defender 130 to utilize the same set of powertrains that power the affairs in the 90 and 110 variants. In India, the Defender can be had with a 2.0-liter petrol engine paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic, producing 292 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Land Rover also introduce the Defender diesel in India sometime back. The diesel-powered Defender gets a 3.0L, inline 6 engine that puts out 300PS of peak power and 650Nm of peak torque. The power output is similar to its petrol counterpart but the diesel is naturally miles ahead in terms of the peak torque output.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed transmission which allows the Defender 90 to sprint from 0-100 in an impressive 6.7 seconds and the Defender 110 in 7 seconds dead. The top speed for the diesel Defender is 191 km/h. One can also expect a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 motor, which pumps out 525 PS and 625 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and it will hit 100kph from rest in just 5.2sec and top out at 240kph in short-wheelbase, three-door 90 guise.