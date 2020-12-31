Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio Could Arrive Before June 2021

The first generation of the Mahindra Scorpio was launched way back in June 2002. Prior to the Scorpio, Mahindra & Mahindra was more into making tractors and was much of a name which was recognised in the commercial segment than the passenger car segment. After the launch of the Scorpio though, things changed upside down. Mahindra & Mahindra aimed at developing their first premium, global SUV and the Scorpio was just that.

More details

Mahindra & Mahindra got Dr Pawan Goenka onboard from GM and he headed the project. The entire process right from R&D, design, planning, manufacturing etc. was done in a limited budget which is very commendable considering the quality of the product.

They even got feedback from Lotus to fine-tune their Suspensions. Since its launch in 2002, it received a facelift in 2006 wherein the m2di and the CRDi models were introduced which were sold along with the 2.6L petrol version. Then, it got a few minor changes here and there. The major change came in during 2014 wherein the Scorpio was completely reworked and everything was new, from the platform, engine, suspension to body panels. Only the design aspect was still similar. It got a minor facelift in 2017 which gave it a bit more oomph under the hood.

Now, in 2021, Scorpio will receive a generational update, and again everything will be new, right from the design, platform, interiors and even the name. The new-gen Scorpio is spied testing quite often and it will be launched in the 2nd Calendar quarter, i.e between April and June 2021, following the new-gen XUV 500’s Q1 launch.

From the test mule, it is clear that the Scorpio will be longer and wider meaning there will be more room inside. It looks mean and built for abuse in its tall, boxy frame. The rear door will open sideways as on the current Scorpio. It features a signature Mahindra slat grille curved wheel arches on the side. This design though seems a bit less butch, a bit toned down and a bit more modern than the current version.

The inside will be a completely new story too. Most interior bits will be borrowed from the Marazzo, Thar and XUV 300 which should make for a great cabin. It will get a 7” maybe an 8” inch infotainment system, Apple car play, Android Auto, voice commands, digital instrument console, automatic climate control etc. to name a few features.

Also read: Mahindra Trademarks ‘Scorpio-N’ Name; What Could it Mean?

It will be underpinned by an all-new platform, that underpins the Thar as well. Under the hood it will get a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine which should make more than 150HP and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine which should deliver around 160HP of peak power. It will be mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic unit. This platform should also offer very good safety ratings for the new-gen Scorpio. We surely can’t wait for this one.