Mahindra Trademarks ‘Scorpio-N’ Name; What Could it Mean?

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most loved SUVs in our country, accentuated even further by Rohit Shetty’s movies. But it’s a widely accepted fact that the current-gen Scorpio feels a little Spartan as compared to its rivals. However, Mahindra and Mahindra is getting all geared up to update the Scorpio, in order to make it more relevant than before. It still looks butch but a little dated as compared to its rivals. To give you an idea, the Scorpio hasn’t gone through a generational change, ever since it came into existence.

More details

Sometime back, it was reported that Mahindra has trademarked the name ‘Scorpio Sting’ for the upcoming SUV and now, a new set of trademarks has emerged.

According to the documents filed by Mahindra, the company has registered the names ‘Scorpion, and ‘Scorpio-N’ – Scorpio to the power of N; in mathematical terms. And that makes us wonder, is Mahindra going to offer a more powerful version of the Scorpio and name it Scorpio-N? Another question which pops up is, is Mahindra going to stick to Sting or go with the new trademarked name?

Expectations

Expect the updated Scorpio to arrive sometime in 2021. Its rivals are loaded with features and look more radical as compared to this rugged SUV. We can expect Mahindra to retain its rugged appeal while adding a tinge of modern-ness in its design. We can also expect the interiors to make use of more premium materials as compared to the outgoing model. Powering the next-gen Scorpio will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

In April this year, BS6 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio were introduced at a starting price of INR 11.98 lakh. The Scorpio now retails in 4 variants – S5, S7, S9, and S11. The homegrown UV specialists have discontinued three trims in the Scorpio namely the S3, S7 and S11 all-wheel-drive. The 2020 Scorpio is powered by a single 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the higher state of tune. The turbocharged oil burner produces a peak power output of 140 HP and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The transmission duties on this mill are performed by a 6-speed MT. Earlier, the Scorpio was offered with 2 other engine options as well. In order to comply with BS6 norms, the 2.2 mHawk engine has been given a selective catalytic reduction system with a dedicated urea tank, along with a diesel particulate filter.