Tata Altroz Turbo Teaser Video out Ahead of Launch

It isn’t hidden from anyone that Tata Motors is turning very vigilant in updating its current portfolio and add more products in the same wake. Turbo-petrol powered cars are all the rage nowadays. Modern-day turbo-petrol engines are not only more powerful than their naturally aspirated counterparts but also, more efficient. Talking about Tata’s upcoming turbocharged vehicles, the Altroz Turbo will make its debut in the month of January.

Watch video

Previously, Tata Motors sent out media invites for an ‘Altroz Event’ which is going to take place on January 13th and now, it has confirmed that it is indeed going to be the Altroz turbo in its latest teaser video.

The teaser video reads “turbocharge into 2021”, confirming the same. Tata Altroz was first announced at the Geneva Motor show in early 2019 and was launched in 2020. Immediately after its launch, it became a popular choice among premium hatch buyers. Global NCAP then tested the Altroz for its safety and rated it five stars, which later which turned out to be one of the major USPs for the Altroz. Along with the Nexon, the Altroz initiated a trend for safer cars in India.

The Tata Altroz upon launch was powered by a set of 2 engines – a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 85HP of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine which belts out 89HP of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The turbo Altroz will be most likely be powered by a turbocharged petrol engine which should deliver around 110 PS of peak power and around 140 Nm of peak torque.

To sweeten the deal, the turbo petrol Altroz could be offered with a choice of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The turbo petrol Altroz was spotted undisguised in a blue paint job with seemingly no changes to the exterior and the interior except under the hood. With the Altroz turbo petrol, Tata Motors is all set of rock the boat! Stay tuned for more updates regarding the launch of the Tata Altroz Turbo. It will more likely undercut the prices of the i20 turbo as it could cost around Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.44 lakh and Rs. 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).