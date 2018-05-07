Argument Between Husband And Wife Leads To Fatal Crash; Four Dead

An argument between a couple resulted in a fatal car crash, causing death of four, including the duo. The incident took place near Bikaner, Rajasthan. The couple were in a fight when the angry husband, Dev Pratap (28) started driving the car fast. However, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a autorickshaw.

Dev Pratap and his wife, Priyanka Pratap (25) lost their lives in the crash. Two more women in the autorickshaw, Mira Devi (50) and Chukha Devi (45) died in the crash. The rickshaw itself was overloaded, with 10 people on board. Eight other passengers in the autorickshaw suffered injuries.

A report published by Rajasthan Patrika suggest that the couple were heading to Bikaner. While driving, both were arguing about something, as the vehicle starting swaying on the road. The report further added that a ambulance driver who was driving next to the couple asked them not to argue while driving as it may result in a crash. An angry Pratap reportedly started driving even faster. He crashed into a autorickshaw (which was overloaded, with 10 people on-board).

Keeping a calm mind, especially behind the wheel, is very important. Moreover, adhering to road rules, and speed limits is necessary to ensure safety of the occupants of the vehicle, and others around. Lastly, always wear the seatbelt in four-wheelers/helmet on two-wheelers for maximum protection in case of a crash.

Source: Team AutoTrend and Rajasthan Patrika