Next-Gen Honda HR-V Spotted Testing With New Hybrid Tech, Bigger Size and Major Design Changes Expected

Seeing a familiar nameplate on test always sparks curiosity, and that is exactly what is happening with the next-generation Honda HR-V. The SUV has been spotted testing in Japan, giving the first hint that Honda is preparing a major update for one of its global compact SUVs.
The HR-V is currently in its third generation, introduced in 2021. It is sold in several markets including North America, Asia and parts of Africa. The upcoming model, expected around 2027, looks set to bring changes in design, size and powertrain.
From the spy images, only the rear section is clearly visible, but there are noticeable updates. The tail lamps are vertically stacked, moving away from the connected design seen on the current HR-V. The boot lid appears flatter and the number plate recess now has a clean rectangular shape. The design of the rear bumpers looks familiar, although now the reflectors are placed diagonally. The roof spoiler and windshield angle appear to be the same, but the lack of a rear wiper is evident. Honda may be using a hidden rear wiper to keep the design clean.
Key design points seen so far
- New vertical tail-lamps
- Flatter boot lid design
- Diagonal rear reflectors
- Possible hidden rear wiper
- New alloy wheel design anticipated
Although no size changes are evident in these images, there are reports that the new HR-V could grow slightly. This would help improve cabin space and boot room. The front end is also expected to receive major updates including revised lighting, grille and bumper styling.
The biggest upgrade is likely to be the powertrain. The 2027 HR-V is expected to use Honda’s second-generation e:HEV full hybrid system. This is an electric hybrid configuration which is a combination of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with electric assistance. Honda may also be introducing the new S+ Shift system, which allows drivers to experience gear-like shifts using paddles, even in a hybrid.
For India there is no confirmation yet. However, Honda has announced plans to bring 10 new products here, with seven of them being SUVs. While the HR-V is not confirmed, yet India continues to be a key focus market for Honda along with Japan and the US.
If launched, the next HR-V could bring a more efficient, feature-rich and modern option in the compact SUV space.