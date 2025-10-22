Nissan’s New Three-Row MPV Spotted Testing in India – Family-Friendly & Practical

Overview:
- Three-row MPV sharing platform with Renault Triber
- 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual or AMT options
- Compact yet spacious design for city families
- First of three new Nissan models expected soon
Introduction:
Nissan is quietly prepping a new three-row MPV for India, and it’s already been spotted testing on public roads. Based on the Renault Triber, this MPV seems built for families who need space, comfort, and practicality, without going overboard. With three new models coming soon, this MPV could be the first to hit our streets.
Exterior & Design:
- Test car is camouflaged, but the overall Triber-inspired shape is clear
- Expect minor styling updates like a new grille, refreshed bumpers, and updated alloys
- Upright stance makes it easy to get in and out, while giving maximum cabin space
- Compact dimensions make it city-friendly and maneuverable
Even under heavy camouflage, it’s clear Nissan is keeping things practical. Nothing flashy, but enough tweaks to make it feel fresh compared to the Triber.
Interior & Comfort:
- Three-row seating fits a small family comfortably
- Sliding seats and clever storage make life easier on school runs or weekend trips
- Dashboard layout is simple and functional with essential infotainment
- Prioritizes comfort and usability over luxury
The interior seems thoughtfully laid out. Families will appreciate the flexibility and storage options—perfect for day-to-day life.
Performance & Engine:
- Expect a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol producing 71bhp and 96Nm torque
- Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
- Designed for city driving and light highway use
- Fuel-efficient and easy to maintain
This engine isn’t about performance thrills—it’s about being reliable, practical, and stress-free for families.
Conclusion:
The upcoming Nissan MPV seems perfect for city families. With three rows, smart storage, and a compact size, it’s practical and easy to handle. Not a thrill-seeker’s ride, but ideal for convenience and everyday use. With testing underway, a launch in India looks close. Alongside this MPV, Nissan’s upcoming mid-size SUV and seven-seat SUV will compete with rivals like the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Carens, and Hyundai Alcazar, signaling an expanded and competitive lineup for Indian buyers.