Next-Gen Audi Q3 Spotted in India Ahead of 2026 Launch – New Design, Big Tech & Petrol Power!

The new Audi Q3 has been spotted on Indian roads before its launch expected in 2026. This third generation Q3 made its global debut in mid-2025 and has a new design, updated powertrains. Audi India is expected to launch the SUV in the market later next year, likely with petrol engines only.
Fresh Design
The new Q3 is based on Audi’s latest design language, borrowing cues from the bigger Q6 and A6. It has a bold hexagonal grille, split headlamp configuration and LED daytime running lights at the base of the bonnet. Matrix LED technology is introduced in the main headlamps for better night visibility. At the back a light bar and individual indicator units complete the modern look. Clean lines, flared wheel arches and a confident stance make the Q3 clearly premium.
Modern Interiors
Inside, Audi has gone minimalist with fewer physical buttons and a panoramic digital display set up. The cabin features:
- 11.9 inch Digital instrument cluster
- 12.8 inch central touchscreen (runs Android Automotive OS)
- Gear selector on the steering column
- Ambient lighting and premium 12-speaker Sonos audio
- Acoustic glazed glass for a quieter cabin
- 15W wireless phone charging
The interiors are driver-centric but also passenger-friendly with a refined and spacious feel.
Engines and Powertrains
Globally, the new Q3 is available in mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. For India, the SUV is expected to offer petrol engines only:
- 1.5L TFSI turbo petrol
- 2.0L TFSI turbo petrol up to 265PS Quattro AWD
Audi may also offer a PHEV version with a 25.7 kWh battery, which would give electric range of up to 119 km. Diesel engines are unlikely to be offered in the Indian market.
Variants and Features
Two variants of the 2026 Q3 have been seen on flatbed trucks in Mumbai. The base model is equipped with single tone alloy wheels and the higher trim receives dual tone wheels. Features such as lighted Audi rings, damper controls, surround cameras, memory seats and advanced parking assist will be available on higher trims.
Launch Outlook
Audi India is yet to confirm the exact date of launch but 2026 is expected. The SUV may be locally assembled in Maharashtra, as is the case with the current Q3.
Conclusion
The next-gen Audi Q3 brings new styling, the latest tech and interiors to India. With petrol engines, modern features and premium touches, it is set to offer strong competition in its class. Fans of Audi can look forward to a stylish, tech-packed and fun to drive Q3 on the Indian roads next year.