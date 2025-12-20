Bentley India Arrives in Delhi: Bird Group Brings Ultimate Luxury Cars to the Capital

Imagine stepping into a boutique showroom where each car shone under soft lighting, and every detail was done to perfection. This is the experience that Bentley brings to Delhi now and offers luxury car buyers in the capital a taste of true British craftsmanship.
Bentley India has officially started operating in Delhi and has appointed Bird Group, as its sole retail partner. This move completes Bentley’s presence in India’s three major luxury markets – Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.
The collaboration brings the Bentley Lounge, a boutique showroom designed to create an personalized experience for customers. It is based at The Roseate, NH 8, D Block, Samalka, Delhi 110097, is open daily from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Bird Group, with its expertise in the luxury automotive sector, will be responsible for sales and customer relations in the first phase. There are also plans to grow with two other flagship showroom and service facilities in early 2026.
Abbey Thomas, Bentley India’s Brand Director said:
“A trusted and highly respected name in the luxury automotive sector, Bird Group brings proven expertise that will help to further strengthen Bentley’s presence in the region.”
Clients based in Delhi can now check out Bentley’s full range which includes:
- Bentayga and Bentayga Extended Wheelbase – luxury SUVs with an unmatched comfort and presence
- Flying Spur – a sedan with the elegance and performance
- Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible – British craftsmanship grand tourers
The Bentley Lounge promises more than just cars, it’s an experience for enthusiasts that value attention to detail, performance, and luxury. Every visit is meant to be personal whether you are looking at the latest models or planning your next purchase.
Bentley India’s expansion is in line with the company’s Beyond 100+ strategy which seeks to make a full transition to electric vehicles by 2035. The Delhi launch is a signal that the brand is serious about expanding its footprint in India, while retaining its luxury and performance standards.
For customers, this means easy access to Bentley’s finest vehicles, professional guidance from Bird Group and the chance to experience world-class British luxury without having to leave the capital.
With Delhi now on Bentley India’s map, luxury car buyers in the city have a new place to get elegant, powerful and personal service — a location where every visit is as impressive as the cars themselves.