One-Off Satin Black And Gold McLaren 720S Debuts At 2017 Dubai International Motor Show

A unique McLaren 720S supercar is the centre-piece of the McLaren display at the ongoing 2017 Dubai International Motor Show. Created as a McLaren Special operations (MSO) Bespoke commission, the 720S has been finished in a Zenith Black paint with a satin finish. Gold-coloured alloy wheels, a 24 carat gold engine heat-shield and gold coloured interior components complement the exterior colour.

A plaque inside the car identifies it as a 1 of 1 MSO commission, a fact also communicated by the unique rear wing that bears part of a quote by McLaren founder, Bruce McLaren which reads ‘Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone’. This quote is painted across the upper surface of the wing in gold Arabic lettering, stylized to echo the Dubai city skyline.

Also read: McLaren to Officially enter India in 2018

To personalize the car added more than 120 hours to the production process. The rear wing alone took 30 hours to complete, using stencils produced by the MSO design visualization team to achieve the desired dramatic visual impact of the gold lettering.

This bespoke McLaren 720S also comes equipped with a carbon fibre exterior upgrade including a front splitter, air intakes, rear bumper and roof panel. The rear diffuser is also a carbon fibre option, while the door mirror arms, rear aero bridge and deck and engine covers are all from the MSO Defined range of carbon fibre components.

Inside, this unique 720S features black Alcantara and black leather trim further complemented by MSO Defined carbon fibre sill panels, fascia vents and steering wheel, in addition to a regular carbon fibre interior upgrade pack. The MSO Bespoke team added satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold-coloured centre band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue to the spokes. A gold-coloured applique on each door inner completes the visual treatment.

The new owner of the MSO Bespoke McLaren 720S on display at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show will take delivery of the car from McLaren Dubai when the show finishes. This 720S will continue to source power from the same 4.0 V8 twin-turbocharged engine which is capable of accelerating from 0–200 kmph in just 7.8 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 341 kmph.

Speaking on the occasion, Andreas Bareis, Managing Director Middle East, Africa & Latin America for McLaren Automotive, said, “The quote from Bruce McLaren rings true not only of the history of McLaren, but also the achievements of the UAE and the Gulf states over the last four decades. The UAE and the region are very important to McLaren, not only in terms of our client base, but also because of the support from our shareholders. This car pays tribute to that.”