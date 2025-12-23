New Year, New Ride Care: TVS Motor Rolls Out ‘Resolve, Refresh & Ride’ Nationwide Service Campaign

For lots of riders, the first ride of the new year is special. The engine sounds a little different. The road feels quieter. And, there is a feeling of fresh starts. But that feeling only lasts as long as the bike or scooter is in good shape. A small noise. A weak brake. Or even a missed service can quickly make riding no fun.
Keeping this in mind, TVS Motor Company has started a nationwide service campaign to help its customers get the year off to the right note.
The campaign is named Resolve, Refresh, Ride and it runs from from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026 across authorised TVS service centres in India.
The idea is simple. Take care of the vehicle before it gives trouble.
What the Campaign Is About
TVS is encouraging riders to prioritise vehicle health, not only for performance, but also for safety and comfort. The company believes that regular service plays a vital role on how a vehicle feels on the road and how confident a rider feels every day.
This campaign is also symptomatic of TVS’s approach towards ownership. It is not just about selling motorcycle/scooter. It is about supporting customers along the journey.
What Customers Can Expect
During the campaign, customers visiting TVS service centres will be able to avail a complete health check of the vehicle. This includes inspection of important areas such as:
- Engine condition
- Brakes
- Electrical systems
- Suspension setup
For owners of TVS Apache and TVS Ronin the support goes a step further with detailed vehicle health reports.
Customers can also opt for more services such as annual maintenance services, extended warranty packages, roadside assistance, labour services and value-added services. Genuine TVS parts and recommended engine oil are also part of the offering and ensures that the vehicle is maintained the way it should be.
Easy Access for Everyone
The campaign is open for all the TVS customers across India. It is easy to schedule a service appointment through the TVS Motor website, a QR code, or the TVS Connect App.
A Simple Thought to End With
A good ride starts long before the road. It starts with care. With this service campaign, TVS is reminding riders that by taking care of your vehicle today, you will be riding care-free tomorrow. It is a small effort that makes a big difference, especially at the beginning of a new year.