IBW 2025 Takes Motorcycling to New Heights: 16,000 Riders Turn Panchgani Into India’s Biggest Biking Playground

One thing was proved very clearly by India Bike Week 2025. You don’t need perfect plans and months of preparation when the real motorcycling community shows up.
Held at Panchgani on December 19 and 20, IBW 2025 concluded its 12th edition with nearly 16,000 riders, families and fans converging on the hills. What makes this all the more impressive is that the event had been shifted from Goa to Panchgani with hardly three weeks notice because of local elections. Despite that, riders from all over the country still did turn up in huge numbers.
The Western Ghats became the backdrop to two days of packed riding culture, racing, launches, music and shared stories. With the help of MTDC, local authorities and the Dubash Airfield team, the entire venue was ready in record time. The festival also saw a huge boost to the local economy, with hotels, transport, food vendors and services all seeing good business through the weekend.
There was something happening everywhere you looked.
Pol Tarres stole the show with his Hard Enduro stunt performance at the Gulf Syntrac Enduro Park. SKODA ran more than 750 off-road trials with the Kodiaq. Vida introduced over 200 kids to riding at its Dirt-E Track. Pulsar Underground kept it high energy with stunt performances by Ghost Ryderz, music and crowd involvement.
Racing remained at the heart of IBW. The FMSCI backed Hill Climb by Reise Moto and the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race drew huge crowds. Gideon Benjemin won the Flat Track race, taking home Rs 5 lakh, while Asad Khan and Donesh Deepak Joshi finished second and third positions respectively. KTM’s Enduro Cross winners earned entries into the KTM Adventure Rally India 2026 at Goa.
Motorcycle launches and reveals were another huge hit. Triumph unveiled introduced an updated Trident 660. Aprilia introduced new RS 457 colours with a surprise appearance by the MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori. SMK launched Cygnus helmet with smart LED safety tech. KTM announced Adventure Rally Cup. Vida gave the DIRT.E K3 kids bike. Reise moto and Gulf also rolled out new tyres and engine oils.
The Big Trip stage brought together riders and explorers like Simon and Lisa Thomas, Elspeth Beard and Zubin Jaffar, and masterclasses from riders and creators kept crowds listening closely.
However evenings were all about music, conversations and winding down under the stars. Performances by King, Karan Kanchan etc. kept the mood going, while the camp-style after-party made the mountain setting feel personal and relaxed.
In the end, IBW 2025 was not just a festival. It was proof that India’s biking community was strong, flexible and deeply connected. Even with the challenges, though, the spirit never died. And that’s what made this hilltop edition really special.