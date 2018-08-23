Kerala Floods: Honda Donate INR 3 Crore To Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

All the group companies of Honda Motor Company operating in India, announced a contribution of INR 3 crore towards the relief and recovery efforts for Kerala post the devastation caused by torrential rains and the worst flood crisis that the state has seen in the century.

The contribution is aimed at providing relief and rehabilitation for affected people and reconstruction of areas devastated by the floods that hit the state in August. Cheques amounting to INR 3 crore were handed over to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in New Delhi.

Official statement of Honda group companies stated:

Honda family expresses its deepest empathy to all the affected people of Kerala who lost their dear ones, their homes and their livelihoods in this colossal calamity. As a responsible corporate, Honda group in India is committed to contribute in restoration of the devastated infrastructure and helping rebuild lives of the affected people. The Honda group will further support the local community and its customers in the state through various support initiatives in the coming days.

All Honda group companies in India – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd., Honda Cars India Ltd., Honda Siel Power Products Ltd, Honda R&D (India) Pvt. Ltd and Honda Motor India Pvt. Ltd have contributed towards the reconstruction and recovery of the region.

