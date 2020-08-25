New Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is knocking at our doors and will be launched next month. For TKM, Urban Cruiser is a new entrant to their family and it’s also the smallest SUV compared to other Toyota SUVs. The Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be Toyota’s second spin-off of a Maruti car, the first one being the Baleno hatchback which is sold as the Glanza in the Indian market.

The exteriors

Unlike Glanza which almost looks like a doppelganger of the Baleno, the Urban Cruiser will sport some changes over the Brezza. It will help Toyota in placing the Urban Cruiser as a separate offering rather than a spin-off of the Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser’s fascia will feature a two-slat, wedge-cut grille with chrome inserts and a trapezoidal fog lamp area, which as a lot of people believe matches strongly resembles with elder SUVs from Toyota like the Fortuner. It will be further accompanied with dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels. As far as we know, the Urban Cruiser is going to have 6 monotone colour options – Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, as well as three dual-tone colours – Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

The interiors

The Urban Cruiser’s interiors will use dual-tone dark brown shade. Some of the key features on the upcoming Urban Cruiser SUV will include push start and stop, automatic climate control which will be standard across all variants, smart play cast touchscreen, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic rearview mirror.

The powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser will come equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol 4 cylinder engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic gearbox producing a satisfactory 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The company claims a decent 17 kmpl mileage on roads. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop). The Urban Cruiser will be offered in three variants: Mid, High and Premium.

Once launched, the compact-SUV will rival not just against its lookalike but also several other compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport and the all-new Kia Sonet. This list will also see the introduction of the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger, where both share the same platform and engine, however, unlike the Brezza and the Urban Cruiser, won’t share as many bits.

Bookings of the Urban Cruiser have already commenced. In order to further enhance customer delight, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience paired with a superior warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh Kms, whichever is earlier. The Urban Cruiser also comes with some exciting benefits like express service, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.