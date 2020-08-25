Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Revealed In Official Images

Rolls-Royce has released the first official images of the Dawn Silver Bullet after the first unit of the car rolled off the production line at Rolls-Royce’s global centre in Good-wood, West Sussex.

The new Dawn Silver Bullet was driven outdoors for the first time and has been photographed on an open road at the shores of Lake Garda, which is its natural habitat. This four-seater Rolls-Royce Drop-head is transformed into an adaptable two-seat roadster, by the addition of the distinctive Aero Cowling with vapour-blasted titanium finisher. It has been designed with advanced aerodynamics which not only helps the car on cornering but also protects the occupants from the wind, which makes it highly practical as well as sporty.

Being a Rolls-Royce, the attention to detail in the Dawn Silver Bullet has been a top priority. The ultra-metallic Brewster Silver Paint used in the Dawn Silver Bullet is the same paint used on past iconic cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.

Highlighting the Collection’s sense of speed and purpose, on the outside, it features dark exterior detailing; dark headlights and a new dark front bumper finisher. The wheels are part-polished and offer a translucent shadow finish with a single silver pinstripe. On the inside, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection comes with an open-pore carbon-fibre fascia. A quilted transmission tunnel, with design cues taken from the leather jacket, runs through the centre of the cabin in a tailored fashion.

Performance

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is strictly limited to just 50 units worldwide. Under the long and chiselled hood of this Rolls-Royce is a powerful beast used in previous cars as well – a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 which churns out 563 bhp and 820 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 5 seconds while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. Thanks to the highly-advanced air suspension, the level of comfort inside the cabin is not disturbed even at such high speeds.