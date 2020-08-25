The Rivian R1T & R1S Are The Kind Of Electric Vehicles Which Excite

Chances are, you probably haven’t heard about the name Rivian. It’s an electric mobility company which says it’s on a mission to keep the world adventurous forever and believes there is a more responsible way to explore.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the R1T and R1s, where the former is a pickup and the latter is an SUV – both electric. What’s so exciting about these two? Both these things are keen on retaining the excitement and freedom associated with mobility.

The R1T and the R1S share the same mechanicals, however, where the former offers more versatility, the R1S is like a typical SUV. Both are quite similar in terms of design though, where the front is dominated by a horizontal light bar which intersects vertically-placed headlights.

At the rear, the harmony in design is kept intact by placing an LED bar which stretches across the width of the vehicle. Interestingly, the light bar up front also doubles up as a charge indicator which lights up in green once the batteries are fully charged.

As expected, the cabin is minimalist where two display screens get the job done for most of the functions and usage of high-quality materials make the space appear and feel rich.

Since electric vehicles have fewer components in comparison to ICE-powered cars, it allows the makers to be innovative in how they utilise the design and the R1T is quite clever that way.

A 12 cubic feet cavity behind the passenger cabin allows the user to slide in a portable kitchen or anything else which can be of use in the outdoors. Underneath the bed, there’s space for a full-size spare and luggage, while on the top, flexible crossbar racks can be used to mounts bicycles or a tent.

Coming to mechanical bits, the Rivian R1T offers a range of up to 640 kilometres on a full charge. It can sprint from 0 – 96 km/h in 3 seconds and is rated for a total power output of about 750 HP which is generated by a quad-motor system. Approach, departure and breakover angles are rated at 34.8, 30.5 and 25.7 degrees respectively.

The Rivian R1T can sail through up to 3 feet of water with ease and three choices of battery packs are available – 105, 135 and 180 KwH. The R1T can be preordered now and prices start at $69,000. For the R1S, the starting price is a little higher at $72,500.