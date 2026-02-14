New Tata Punch EV Facelift Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Feb 20 Launch

People who follow Tata’s small SUVs will already know how important the Punch has become for the brand. It sells in big numbers, works well in Indian conditions and now has an equally strong role to play in Tata’s EV story. With the facelifted Punch EV set to launch on February 20, 2026, the car has been spotted on the public roads in its final form, giving a clear idea of what buyers can expect.
This is the first time that the updated Punch EV has been spotted without camouflage. The design itself is no surprise as Tata had already released official images. Still, seeing the car on the road helps understand its stance and presence better.
What looks new on the outside
The facelift sees visible styling changes that make the Punch EV look more premium.
Some of the key exterior updates include
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers with dual tone finish
- Connected LED tail lamps replacing the previous split design
- Updated LED headlamps and redesigned DRLs
- Slimmer front air dam & revised skid plate at the rear
- Dual tone paint with a black roof on select variants
- Charging port still positioned behind the Tata logo
- Alloy wheel design largely unchanged
The overall shape is familiar but the details are cleaner and more modern.
Cabin and features
Inside, the Punch EV facelift is expected to closely follow the updated ICE Punch. The dashboard layout and materials will see an upgrade.
Expected features include
- 10.25 inch touchscreen system
- Digital instrument cluster
- 360 degree camera
- Blind spot monitoring
- Wireless charging
- Ventilated front seats
- Connected car tech
- Level 2 ADAS
Safety remains a strong point, with the current model already holding a five star Bharat NCAP rating.
Battery and performance expectations
At the moment, the Punch EV is available with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery packs. The facelift is likely to add a larger battery, possibly around 45 kWh, improving range and performance. Tata is also expected to introduce a lifetime battery warranty on the updated model.
Price and competition
Prices currently ranges from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh ex showroom. The facelift will see a small increase. Rivals include the Citroen eC3, with more competition expected soon.
Final word
With updated styling, more features, better tech and a better EV package, the Punch EV facelift builds on an already solid base. For buyers looking at a compact electric SUV that feels well rounded and practical, this update adds more reasons to wait.