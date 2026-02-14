BMW Gives Alpina a New Identity as Luxury Brand Takes a Big Step Forward in 2026

Big brands evolve with time, and even the most respected names need a reset now and then. BMW has now taken a taken a clear step in that direction by revealing a new logo for Alpina, the company’s long-standing luxury performance arm. It marks the start of a new chapter for a brand that has always sat slightly apart from regular BMWs.
Alpina officially became part of BMW at the start of 2026, following an acquisition completed in 2022. From here on, Alpina will operate as a standalone luxury brand within the BMW Group.It will be positioned above BMW and below Rolls-Royce, similar to how Maybach sits within Mercedes-Benz.
The new Alpina logo reflects this shift. The design is cleaner and calmer than before.
Key logo changes include
- A neutral colour palette with no red, blue or silver accents
- A new modern typeface for the Alpina name
- Simplified throttle body and crankshaft diagrams
- Elimination of the traditional shield shape
- A clear background ideal for digital use
BMW has also published a visual depicting a mountain peak with BMW Alpina branding, which clearly places Alpina at the top of its product range.
There are also significant changes behind the scenes. In the past, Alpina cars partly built at BMW plants and finished at Buchloe in Germany. From now, all Alpina models will be fully produced at BMW facilities. The Buchloe site will continue as the centre for servicing, spare parts and heritage support.
Personalisation is still at the heart of the Alpina identity.
What stays true to Alpina
- Classic blue and green exterior colours
- Signature 20-spoke alloy wheels with subtle updates
- Higher grade interior materials than standard BMWs
- Focus on comfort combined with strong performance
The first new BMW Alpina model is expected to arrive later in 2026.
Meanwhile, the Bovensiepen family, the original founders of Alpina, has moved on to another project. Their new venture, developed with Italian coachbuilder Zagato, has come up with a 603hp grand tourer based on the BMW M4, called the Bovensiepen Zagato.
Alpina’s new look may be understated, but the direction is clear. It remains a brand for buyers who value speed, comfort and detail, without the need to shout about it.