2026 Suzuki Across: 304 HP Plug-In Hybrid SUV Based on Toyota RAV4 Breaks Cover

The idea behind the Suzuki Across is clear. Suzuki wants a strong, global-grade SUV in its lineup without reinventing the wheel. With the new 2026 model now revealed, the Across steps forward as Suzuki’s most advanced and powerful SUV yet, built around proven hybrid technology and a familiar foundation.
The 2026 Suzuki Across is based on the latest generation Toyota RAV4 and this time around, the resemblance is even stronger. The front end has been updated with a sharper grille, slimmer LED headlamps and a tougher looking bumper. The side profile is very similar to the rugged RAV4 Adventure sold in some world markets. Suzuki offers the Across in colours like Massive Grey, Super White, Attitude Black and Ever Rest.
Step inside and the cabin is modern and well organised. Suzuki has a clean dashboard layout where the main controls are placed logically and are easy to reach. The SUV has ample legroom for all passengers. Comfort is enhanced by electrically adjustable front seats with heating, finished in a leather and fabric combination. Tech highlights include a 12.9 inch touchscreen, a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and a head up display that projects key driving information onto the windshield.
Under the bonnet sits a plug in hybrid setup only. A 2.5 litre petrol engine works alongside two electric motors and a 22.7 kWh battery. Combined output stands at around 304 hp. The Across can drive on electric power on a daily basis and still feel quick on the highways with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 180 kmph. Power is managed through Suzuki’s E Four all wheel drive system with selectable drive modes including a dedicated Trail mode for slippery surfaces.
Safety is a major focus. The Across comes loaded with radar based driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking, emergency steering support, driver monitoring and a 360 degree camera system.
For now, the Suzuki Across is targeted at European markets, and will be at the top of Suzuki’s global SUV range. It brings performance, efficiency, comfort and safety together in one package, showing exactly where Suzuki wants to head next.