New Suzuki Bandit 150 Arrives At 2018 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

The 2018 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) served as the stage for the unveiling of the new Suzuki Bandit 150. The motorcycle comes equipped with a premium features like a full LED headlight, and full-digital instrument console. The headlight mask gets a dual tone finish with a body coloured panel top and black sides. The fuel tank gets extended shrouds, which also partially cover the radiator, for a muscular look.

Other elements include a step-up, single piece saddle, engine belly protector, conventional telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, conventional blinkers and disc brakes on both ends.

The motorcycle will be available in four colour options in the Indonesian market:

Metallic Matte Titanium Silver

Brilliant White / Aura Yellow

Stronger Red / Titanium Black

Titanium Black

Mechanical specifications include a 147.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is tuned to deliver a respectable 19.2hp of power and 14Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will not arrive in the Indian market as Suzuki already has the Gixxer 155 in the premium commuter segment. Meanwhile, Suzuki India is reportedly working on the 2019 Gixxer range and you can read all about it here.