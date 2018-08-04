Prince Harry Sells His Audi RS6 Avant

Prince Harry’s luxury Audi was sold on Auto Trader for a cool £71,900. The luxury car was used by Harry to transport Meghan Markle on the way to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in Bucklebury in May last year. With just under 4,500 miles on the clock, it’s obviously seen a few other adventures, but the excellent condition is a testament to one special previous owner who must have excellent taste and good sense.

The Audi RS6 4.0 Avant Tiptronic Quattro 5dr is the sportiest in its range and has been packed with £11,330 of hand-picked extras such as a panoramic sunroof and, perhaps understandably, privacy glass. Heated front and rear seats allows royals riding in the back to enjoy the same comforts as those who’ve called ‘shotgun’, and the sports exhaust offers a fitting audio track for those who mistake the car’s high-performance hidden under its subtle exterior.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, said, “This is a smashing car perfectly suited to any aspiring Royal. The Audi RS6 Avant is one of the fastest estate cars on the market doing 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and it has a roaring exhaust to excite any petrol head.”

Baker further added, “The car boasts a 17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the Prince selling so soon? Maybe he’s on the market for a bigger family car, in which case we’d recommend a Skoda Superb, which won the best family car in our recent New Car Awards, or maybe he’s after an electric car, having driven Meghan away after their wedding in an electric Jag?.”

Is the Prince looking for a more Family Friendly car? We’d be surprised if he was as the Audi RS6 Avant would’ve served as a perfect balance between fun driving and practicality of a station wagon. We’re sure HRH Harry has plans of his own.