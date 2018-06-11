New 2018 Jeep Wrangler 2-Door And 4-Door Spotted At Mumbai Airport

The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler has arrived in India as two units of the SUV — 2-door and 4-door variants — were reportedly spotted at Mumbai Airport. Internationally, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler 2-door model is available in three different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. The Wrangler 4-door model can be purchased in four different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon.

Visually, the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler gets wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows. The SUV features the legendary seven-slot grille an updated look that now shows both of the outer grille slats intersecting with the headlights, paying homage to the Jeep CJ. A push-button starter, featuring a weather-proof surround, makes its debut on the 2018 Wrangler.

Mechanically, the international spec 2018 Wrangler range is available with a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder and the updated 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engines.

The all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with eTorque technology is rated 270 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft.) of torque and mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The FCA US 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 352 Nm (260 lb.-ft.) of torque.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine is rated at 260 horsepower and (600 Nm) 442 lb.-ft. of torque.

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler was unveiled at the LA Auto Show. The India launch details are scarce although we expect to see the new Jeep Wrangler in late 2018. In terms of pricing, the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler is expected to carry a slight premium over the current model which is sold for INR 64.45 lakh (diesel) and INR 56 lakh (petrol) ex-showroom.