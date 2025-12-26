New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched with LED Lights and Fresh Colours — Prices Start at Rs 1.08 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has refreshed the Pulsar 150 for the Indian market, giving one of its longest-running motorcycles a light update while keeping its core intact. The new Pulsar 150 is now priced from Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a familiar name with just enough modern touches to stay relevant.
The Pulsar brand has always been about getting the basics right and this update is no different. Instead of altering what is already working, Bajaj has concentrated on making the everyday usability and appearance better.
The biggest update is the use of LED lighting. The Pulsar 150 is now equipped with a new LED headlamp and LED turn indicators. This not only makes the bike more current looking but improves visibility on night rides and daily commuting. It is a small change on paper, but is one that riders will thank in real-world use.
Along with the lighting update, Bajaj has also added new colour options and updated graphics. The overall shape remains the same meaning the muscular fuel tank, sporty stance, split seat setup and familiar proportions are all untouched. To many Pulsar fans, this continuity is a good thing.
Mechanically there has been no change. The Pulsar 150 still employs the tried and tested 149.5cc Single Cylinder Air cooled engine. It generates 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm of torque and is combined with a 5-speed gearbox. This engine has gained a reputation of being reliable, smooth power delivery and easy maintenance, particularly in the city riding conditions.
The hardware set up also remains traditional with telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and 17-inch alloy wheels. Bajaj obviously did not want to complicate a formula that has been working well for years.
Pricing depends on the variant. The entry level single disc version begins at Rs 1,08,772, while the updated single disc variant is priced at Rs 1,11,669 and the twin disc version is priced at Rs 1,15,481. This keeps the Pulsar 150 within reach of the buyers who want to own a sporty looking motorcycle without spending too much.
Speaking about the update, Sarang Kanade, President of the Motorcycle Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said, “The Pulsar 150 has defined performance motorcycling for generations. With this update, we have preserved its classic character while thoughtfully adding modern LED lighting, ensuring the Pulsar 150 remains relevant, recognisable, and Definitely Daring.”
In many ways, this update is more of a fine-tune than a reinvention. The Pulsar 150 is still what it has always been: simple, dependable and sporty enough for everyday riders.