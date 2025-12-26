Mahindra XUV 7XO Teaser Drops Big Surprise: 540° Camera, ADAS Visuals, In-Car Theatre BYOD & more

Mahindra has begun creating excitement for the facelifted XUV700, which is now officially named the XUV 7XO. The SUV is scheduled to launch in India on January 5 and pre bookings are already open. Over the past few weeks Mahindra has been dropping short teasers and the latest one gives a much better idea of what the new SUV is all about.
This update is more than just a matter of looks. The XUV 7XO has a strong focus on technology, cabin experience and smarter features, whilst retaining its familiar engines and driving feel.
One of the biggest highlights is the new 540 degree camera system. The earlier version of XUV700 was equipped with a 360 degree camera, but this configuration adds an underbody view as well. This helps when driving over rough roads, tight trails or tricky parking spaces. We have already seen this idea working well on the XEV 9S, and it is good to see Mahindra bringing it to the 7XO as well. The teaser also reveals that the camera quality and the clarity of the display looks quite sharp.
Inside the car, the cabin is more premium than in the past. The colour scheme is now more towards beige and brown which gives a warmer and more relaxed feel to the interior. Soft touch materials appear in more places, and the overall finish looks a step up. There is also a new two spoke steering wheel with the updated Twin Peaks logo, which is the same as Mahindra’s newer models.
Technology is where the XUV 7XO really changes the game. The SUV gets a triple screen setup with three 12.3 inch displays. One screen is for the driver, one for infotainment, and the third is for the front passenger. This layout is being applied for the first time on a petrol or diesel Mahindra SUV. Along with this, there is a 16 speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos which should make the long drives much more fun.
Rear seat passengers also get something new. The XUV 7XO comprises a BYOD system, which is an acronym for Bring your Own Device. If the passengers in the rear seats have their mobile devices or tablets, they can attach them behind the front seats and plug them into the high speed USB ports. These devices can then be used to control media, climate settings and also as personal entertainment screens. Mahindra’s Me4U app helps in everything syncing up perfectly and the rear cabin feels like a small theatre.
Another major upgrade is ADRENOX+. This is the updated version of Mahindra’s in car intelligence system. It is responsible for running everything from the screens to the connected features and safety tech. The instrument cluster now displays improved visualisations on ADAS (including adaptive cruise control graphics) making driving more intuitive and confidence inspiring.
On the outside, the XUV 7XO receives some noticeable design changes. The front and rear have been updated in terms of new LED DRLs, updated headlamps, fresh bumpers, a new grille, and redesigned alloy wheels. The rear gets connected lighting elements inspired by Mahindra’s electric SUVs. The XUV 7XO badge is now clearly visible to be seen on the bonnet and tailgate.
Under the hood, things are expected to remain familiar. The SUV will carry on with the 2.0 litre turbo petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engines. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be offered. Mahindra is also expected to introduce an all wheel drive option later, which would probably be the diesel automatic.
In simple terms, the XUV 7XO is a proper evolution. It retains what people liked about the XUV700, but adds smarter technology, improved cabin quality and features that make day-to-day driving and family travel more pleasurable.