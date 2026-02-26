New Renault Duster Launch Confirmed for March 17

The Renault Duster has always carried a certain memory for Indian buyers. It was one of those SUVs people trusted for rough roads, long drives and daily use. With the all-new Duster, Renault is clearly trying to make that feeling back, while also matching today’s expectations.
Renault has confirmed that the new Duster will be launched in India on 17 March 2026. Pre bookings are already open from 26 January 2026 and showroom displays have begun across the country. Deliveries for non-hybrid versions are expected to start soon after the price announcement.
Showroom display plan
Renault is employing rotational display method. Each dealership receives the car for a limited period of two to three days before it goes to the next location. This has helped manage limited early stock while still allowing the customer to see the SUV in person.
Design and stance
The new Duster remains true to its tough image. It gets a boxy shape, wide body and 212mm ground clearance.
Exterior highlights include
- Clamshell bonnet with heavy creases
- Bold DUSTER lettering on the grille
- LED DRLs using reflector headlamps
- Silver skid plate and big lower grille
- 18 inch alloy wheels with 225 section tyres
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Electric tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- Boot space of up to 700 litres
Cabin and features
Inside, the Duster is modern and practical.
Key features include
- Dual digital screens
- Fighter jet inspired dashboard layout
- Soft touch materials with contrast stitching
- Built in Google Maps
- Ventilated and driven front seats
- 360 degree camera with 12 sensors
- Up to 17 ADAS features
- Automatic climate control
- High mounted centre console
Renault is targeting a 5 star safety rating, with six airbags and advanced safety systems.
Engine options
The Duster is based on the CMF B platform with strong localisation.
Engine choices include
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with 100 PS & 160 Nm
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol with 163 PS & 280 Nm
- Strong hybrid with combined output of 160PS and 1.4kWh battery
The hybrid is claimed to run up to 80 percent in EV mode during city driving under ideal conditions.
What comes next
The new Duster enters a crowded segment but brings strong brand recall, solid ground clearance, multiple engines and modern tech. Prices and full variant details will be revealed at launch, and that will decide how strong this comeback really is.