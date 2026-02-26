MotoGP could return to India as Uttar Pradesh government signs an MoU with AVW Global

When big sporting ideas are combined with great intent, the effects can be felt much further than just the racetrack. A fresh step in that direction has now been taken, with Uttar Pradesh preparing to welcome top level motorcycle racing back to India.
The State Transformation Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh has signed an important agreement with AVW Global, a motorsport advisory company based in the UK, founded by an ex-racer Karel Abraham. The joint objective is to revive India’s presence on the international motorcycle racing calendar in an organised and long term manner while also building a sustainable motorsport ecosystem within the state.
Under this partnership, the focus is on getting major championships like the MotoGP and Asia Road Racing Championship back on Indian soil. The venue selected is the Buddh International Circuit, a track that has already proven itself to be capable of meeting the standards of the world’s racing circuits and is considered to be one of the most technically advanced circuits in the world.
AVW Global will support the state with research, planning, event execution and long term motorsport development. Abraham’s experience as both a MotoGP rider and a circuit operator brings practical know how to the project. The aim is not limited to the hosting of race weekends, but is to create a professional and reliable framework that supports racing, talent development and future growth.
The Buddh International Circuit will act as the centre of this action. The Uttar Pradesh government wants to use the facility to its full potential and develop it as a global sporting destination. The wider vision is to establish the state as a recognised motorsport hub to attract international teams, riders, sponsors and investors. This intent was reinforced by Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO, State Transformation Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh, who highlighted the need for professional execution, youth development and long term sustainability.
Key takeaways from the agreement
- MotoGP and ARRC targeted for India return
- Buddh International Circuit to be the main hub
- Professional race management and execution
- Strong push for youth and local racing talent
- Boost to tourism, employment and infrastructure investment
There is also early interest from international promoters. Ron Hogg, Promotions Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing, has noted that ARRC races could take place as early as mid 2026, and there is positive momentum around the project. India being the largest motorcycle market in the world further makes the case for bringing racing back worldwide.
For Uttar Pradesh, the agreement extends beyond motorsport. It is about global visibility, economic activity and building a long term sporting legacy. With proper planning and regular executions, the return of international motorcycle racing at Buddh International Circuit may soon be a reality again.