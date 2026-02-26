2027 Nissan Sunny Revealed With Bold New Design, Automatic Only Setup And No India Launch Plans

The Sunny name has always meant comfort and reliability to many buyers. For years, it was the kind of sedan people relied on for long drives, family use and daily work. With the 2027 model, Nissan is giving the Sunny a new identity, without changing its basic character.
In Latin America, this car will be sold as the Nissan Versa, and the markets such as India and Middle East continue to know it as the Sunny. Even though the name changes depending on the region, the car itself moves into a new generation.
What’s changed on the outside
The most noticeable update is the front design.
The old chrome heavy grille is gone. In its place is a slim, glossy black grille that stretches horizontally. The headlamps are sharper, and the LED DRLs now sit higher, making the car face more confident. The lower grille appears wider and cleaner, adding to the modern look. The design direction is obviously inspired by the newer Nissan models such as the Nissan Murano.
From the side, the Sunny retains its familiar shape. The roofline is smooth, door handles are body coloured and the wheel arches are rounded. The major change here is the new alloy wheel design.
At the rear, the tail lamps are revised, the boot lid is changed slightly in shape and the VERSA badge is clearly visible. The licence plate has been moved down to keep the boot area cleaner. New paint shades are also expected, such as Arctic Ice Blue Metallic.
Interior and features
Nissan has not revealed the cabin yet. Still, a redesigned dashboard, bigger screens and improved safety features are expected.
Engine and transmission
The 2027 Sunny continues with a 1.6 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
The power output is 118 hp at 149 Nm of torque. The major change is the gearbox. The manual option has been removed. The car now comes with the Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic only.
Production and market plans
Production has begun at Nissan’s Aguascalientes A1 plant in Mexico. The older CIVAC factory will shut down by March 2026.
This new Sunny will be sold primarily in Latin American markets such as Mexico and Brazil, where affordable sedans still sell well. There are no plans to take it to India. Nissan will concentrate on SUVs and MPVs here (even though the Sunny remains an important export model).
Conclusion
The 2027 Nissan Sunny reworks its appearance, streamlines its drivetrain and is aimed at markets where sedans still matter.